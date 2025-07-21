Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit declines 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 543.72 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech declined 3.72% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 543.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 489.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.543.72489.6512.4813.2563.8562.3646.1046.9933.6034.90

