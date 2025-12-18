Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's pharmaceutical market expected to double to approximately $130 billion by 2030



Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Indias domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at around USD 60 billion and is expected to double to approximately USD 130 billion by 2030, reflecting the sectors scale, depth, and innovation potential, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated. Indias pharmaceutical exports stood at USD 30.47 billion in 202425, registering a growth of 9.4 percent over the previous year, supported by a strong manufacturing base and expanding global outreach. The Commerce Secretary underlined that India is today the worlds third-largest pharmaceutical producer by volume and fourteenth by value, with more than 3,000 companies, 10,500 manufacturing units and over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic areas. Indian medicines reach over 200 markets worldwide, with more than 60 percent of exports going to stringent regulatory destinations. The United States accounts for about 34 percent, while Europe accounts for around 19 percent of Indias pharmaceutical exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

