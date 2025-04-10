Sun Pharma receives favourable ruling in preliminary injunction delaying launch of LEQSELVI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that on 09 April 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument on the Company's appeal of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey's decision that previously granted a preliminary injunction delaying the Company's launch of LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) in the United States.

Shortly after the oral argument concluded, on 09 April 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favour of the Company and vacated the preliminary injunction effective immediately.

While the litigation between Incyte Corporation and the Company continues, the preliminary injunction is no longer in effect.

The Company is no longer under a court order that delays or restricts the Company from launching LEQSELVI. The Company will disclose LEQSELVI launch plans in due course of time.

