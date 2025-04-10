Zouk partners with Unicommerce and Shipway

To streamline its growing e-commerce operations

Zouk has partnered with Unicommerce and Shipway to strengthen and streamline its growing e-commerce operations. This collaboration focuses on improving the brand's online inventory management, logistics efficiency, and delivery capabilities across India.

Founded in 2016, Zouk is a digital-first, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand based in Mumbai. It operates in the USD 17 billion online fashion and lifestyle market, reaching customers through its website, app, and leading marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa, as well as quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. Today, Zouk fulfills nearly 40,000 online orders each month across these diverse digital channels.

While Zouk sees strong demand from major metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, the brand also caters to a growing customer base across the country. To support this widespread reach, Zouk leverages Unicommerce's warehouse and inventory management solution to streamline order processing, optimise inventory allocation and tracking, and manage returns efficiently.

To further enhance its delivery capabilities, Zouk has also deployed Unicommerce-owned Shipway for automated courier selection. This helps choose courier partners best suited for each order based on delivery time and cost considerations. Shipway also provides reverse logistics and tracking tools. Through its courier aggregation and automation tools, Shipway ensures delivery coverage across over 29,000 pin codes in India, simplifying shipping processes and supporting efficient order fulfilment.

Zouk's rapidly expanding offline presence, spanning exclusive stores in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Lucknow, along with multiple multi-brand outlets, adds another layer of complexity that Unicommerce helps simplify through its unified order management platform.

Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO of Unicommerce commented, Unicommerce is a one-stop shop for all e-commerce enablement technology needs. We are delighted to partner with Zouk to power their e-commerce operations and help them leverage technology to scale and optimize their online presence.

