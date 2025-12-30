Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1712.2, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1712.2, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 5.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22578.3, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.24 lakh shares in last one month.