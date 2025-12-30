Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1712.2, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1712.2, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 5.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22578.3, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.24 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1714.9, up 0.02% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd tumbled 9.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 4.26% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 88.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content