Wipro Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 263.82, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.82, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Wipro Ltd has gained around 5.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38282.7, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 264.47, down 0.04% on the day. Wipro Ltd tumbled 12.6% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 23 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire 26% stake in Swarnaakshu Solar Power

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

