Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.06, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 10.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1424.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.86 lakh shares in last one month.