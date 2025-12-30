Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1635.9, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1635.9, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Infosys Ltd has gained around 4.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38282.7, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.61 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1638.6, down 0.5% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 12.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 24.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
