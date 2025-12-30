Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6203.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6203.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 3.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38282.7, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.