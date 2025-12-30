Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6203.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Persistent Systems Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6203.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 3.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38282.7, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6217.5, down 0.16% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd tumbled 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 67.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
