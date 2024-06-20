Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Falls 1.71%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 4.07% over last one month compared to 3.08% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd lost 1.71% today to trade at Rs 1478.5. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.04% to quote at 36820. The index is up 3.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd decreased 1.51% and Ajanta Pharma Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 46.61 % over last one year compared to the 22.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 4.07% over last one month compared to 3.08% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8338 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98571 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1638.7 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 977.5 on 23 Jun 2023.

