Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UAE's Zand Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Solutions suite

UAE's Zand Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Solutions suite

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Zand Bank (Zand), UAE's first digital-only bank, today announced the bank's decision to subscribe to the Infosys Finacle Solutions suite to power its corporate banking services. The deployment of Infosys Finacle's advanced cloud-native solutions on Microsoft Azure is a testament to Zand's commitment to provide a customer-centric, future ready banking experience, underpinned by the latest in AI and predictive analytics

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Brillio Collaborates with Microsoft to Build Innovative Industry Solutions Using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

RateGain Connectivity platform now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Sonata Software integrates Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service

Sonata Software Supercharges Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI to Drive Responsible-First AI Adoption Across Enterprises

Hexaware unveils tensai GPT, a secure AI web app using Microsoft Azure Open AI Service to advance internal innovation

Indian Economy Projected To Grow At 7.5% In 2024 Says World Bank

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Government taking necessary steps to ensure that electricity demand in summer season is met

NSE SME Blue Pebble makes a splash on debut

Performance of non-government non-financial public limited companies shows post-pandemic recovery consolidated further in FY23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story