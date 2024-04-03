UAE's Zand Bank adopts Infosys Finacle Solutions suite

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Zand Bank (Zand), UAE's first digital-only bank, today announced the bank's decision to subscribe to the Infosys Finacle Solutions suite to power its corporate banking services. The deployment of Infosys Finacle's advanced cloud-native solutions on Microsoft Azure is a testament to Zand's commitment to provide a customer-centric, future ready banking experience, underpinned by the latest in AI and predictive analytics

