Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 12.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance declined 12.99% to Rs 56.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 385.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.48% to Rs 235.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 1396.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales385.27309.98 24 1396.411114.99 25 OPM %77.7184.92 -82.6881.98 - PBDT78.5990.53 -13 325.35294.77 10 PBT73.8386.07 -14 308.21281.50 9 NP56.8065.28 -13 235.83215.41 9

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

