PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 135.70 crore

Net Loss of PPAP Automotive reported to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 135.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 522.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 511.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

