La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 17.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 15.51% to Rs 72.85 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 17.62% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.51% to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.8586.22 -16 OPM %36.6040.95 -PBDT36.3944.60 -18 PBT31.6738.66 -18 NP23.6628.72 -18

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

