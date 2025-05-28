Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 883.11 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 0.68% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 883.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 919.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.91% to Rs 162.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 3535.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3415.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales883.11919.03 -4 3535.593415.28 4 OPM %11.3710.77 -11.0110.98 - PBDT81.2376.90 6 315.93284.48 11 PBT54.8350.83 8 211.48181.47 17 NP43.2542.96 1 162.08143.55 13

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

