Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 883.11 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 0.68% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 883.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 919.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.91% to Rs 162.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 3535.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3415.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

