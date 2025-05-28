Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 184.11 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 36.42% to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 184.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.80% to Rs 187.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 696.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 570.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

184.11158.18696.49570.3736.7135.0837.4430.3370.1457.08268.93181.5064.0653.17248.49165.6950.3836.93187.96119.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News