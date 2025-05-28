Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 184.11 croreNet profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 36.42% to Rs 50.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 184.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.80% to Rs 187.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 696.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 570.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
