DCM consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of DCM declined 85.65% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.54% to Rs 21.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 69.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.6316.4769.0470.84-1.80-3.224.274.672.618.2828.7112.251.707.1624.607.600.946.5521.925.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News