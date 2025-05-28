Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM consolidated net profit declines 85.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of DCM declined 85.65% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.54% to Rs 21.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 69.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.6316.47 1 69.0470.84 -3 OPM %-1.80-3.22 -4.274.67 - PBDT2.618.28 -68 28.7112.25 134 PBT1.707.16 -76 24.607.60 224 NP0.946.55 -86 21.925.20 322

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhav Copper standalone net profit declines 59.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 93.81% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story