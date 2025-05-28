Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 71.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 380.67 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 71.83% to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 380.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 370.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.67% to Rs 43.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 1403.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1429.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
