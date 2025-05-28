NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.77% to Rs 2838.25 crore

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 473.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 860.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.77% to Rs 2838.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1845.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1560.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 178.88% to Rs 8503.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3048.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2838.251845.738503.053048.99-10.24-51.77-21.03-47.12-443.80-1020.81-2368.68-1648.22-664.31-1273.10-3321.72-2201.02-473.39-860.83-2373.78-1560.32

