Benchmarks end with moderate losses; Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

The key equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today as investors remained cautious amid weak global cues and lingering uncertainty over trade tariffs. Investors will keep an eye on the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty closed below the 25,150 mark.

IT, banking and media shares declined while realty, metal and consumer durables shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 375.24 points or 0.45% to 82,259.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.60 points or 0.40% to 25,111.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,013 shares rose and 2,033 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index declined 1.39% to 37,138.55. the index jumped 1.04% in the past two trading sessions. LTIMindtree (down 2.76%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.72%), Persistent Systems (down 1.7%), Infosys (down 1.55%), Mphasis (down 1.28%), HCL Technologies (down 1.22%), Coforge (down 1.01%), Wipro (down 0.86%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.84%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.81%) declined. Tech Mahindra declined 2.72% after the company reported a 2.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore on a 0.25% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 13,351.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

New Listing: Shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces ended at Rs 445.10 on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.36% compared with the issue price of Rs 407. The scrip was listed at Rs 436.10, exhibiting a premium of 7.15% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 469 and a low of Rs 436. On the BSE, over 16.76 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) advanced 1.72% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite a 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) hit upper circuit of 20% after the company reported a 28.48% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.08 crore on 72.89% increase in net sales to Rs 314.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Angel One rose 0.61%. The company consolidated net profit declined 60.89% crore on a 18.85% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,140.5 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.54%. The company has announced a price hike for Baleno and Ertiga models after adding six airbags as standard safety feature. State Bank of India shed 0.31%. The bank informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 811.05 per equity share. The floor price of Rs 811.05 is at a discount of 2.47% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 831.55 on the BSE.

Lotus Chocolate Company was locked in lower circuit of 5% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 56.49% to Rs 2.98 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.85 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.31% to Rs 158.70 crore in the first quarter of FY26 from Rs 141.30 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. HDFC Asset Management Company added 2.78% after the companys standalone net profit rose 23.83% to Rs 747.92 crore on 26.58% surge in total income to Rs 1,200.44 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Navkar Corporation surged 13.35% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 13.07 crore posted in Q1 FY25.However, revenue from operations advanced 17.44% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 138.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies tumbled 6.27% after the company reported 54.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore on a 25.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 320.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Global Markets: European indices edged higher on Thursday even as the Eurozones consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2% in June, up from 1.9% in May, signaling a slight uptick in inflation. Meanwhile, the UK unemployment rate climbed to 4.7% in May, compared to 4.6% in the previous month, pointing to some softness in the labor market. Most Asian indices ended higher on Thursday as investors digested Japans second straight monthly drop in exports and conflicting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump on monetary policy and trade.

Japans exports slipped 0.5% year-on-year in June, following a 1.7% fall in May, signaling continued weakness in external demand. Meanwhile, Trump denied plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, just hours after reportedly telling Republican lawmakers otherwise. The president added fuel to the trade uncertainty by reiterating a potential 25% tariff on Japanese imports, casting doubt on a comprehensive trade deal with Japan. On the flip side, Singapore delivered a surprise. Its non-oil domestic exports surged 13% in June versus a year ago, sharply rebounding from a 3.9% drop in May. This marked the fastest growth since July 2024.

U.S. markets shrugged off the Powell drama. The Dow Jones rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.26% as Trump told reporters he was not planning anything regarding Powells removal, despite continuing to criticize the Fed chief for high interest rates and a pricey renovation of the Fed building. Economic data brought a mixed bag. Producer prices in the U.S. remained flat in June on a monthly basis, with annual growth slowing to 2.3% from Mays 2.7%. However, consumer prices showed signs of heating up, rising 2.7% year-on-year in June compared to 2.4% in May. On a monthly basis, inflation stood at 0.3%, matching expectations.