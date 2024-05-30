Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunraj Diamond Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sunraj Diamond Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 193.33% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net Loss of Sunraj Diamond Exports reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 193.33% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.40% to Rs 2.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.440.15 193 2.541.37 85 OPM %-161.36-126.67 --34.25-25.55 - PBDT-0.71-0.42 -69 -0.430.36 PL PBT-0.72-0.43 -67 -0.460.34 PL NP-0.99-0.45 -120 -0.730.34 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

