Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 18.00% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.00% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

