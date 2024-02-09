Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 72.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 72.09% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.051.0260.9561.760.640.630.620.600.740.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel