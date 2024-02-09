Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 72.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders rose 72.09% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.051.02 3 OPM %60.9561.76 -PBDT0.640.63 2 PBT0.620.60 3 NP0.740.43 72
