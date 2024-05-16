RBL Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 252.55, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.59% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 6.96% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 252.55, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22174.85. The Sensex is at 72914.37, down 0.1%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 2.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23716.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 253, up 1.08% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 74.59% in last one year as compared to a 21.96% gain in NIFTY and a 6.96% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

