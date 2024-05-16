Power Finance Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 454.9, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 245.98% in last one year as compared to a 21.94% jump in NIFTY and a 9.91% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 454.9, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 22170.7. The Sensex is at 72921.62, down 0.09%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 15.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21186, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 456.25, up 4.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

