LTIMindtree Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4714, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 21.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.3% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4714, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 22170.7. The Sensex is at 72921.62, down 0.09%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 0.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33117.4, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4715, up 1.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

