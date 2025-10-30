Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Sunteck Realty announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Mithra Buildcon (Mithra), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunteck Realty has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz. Adyanta Constructions (ACPL). The Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Registration Centre has been made available on the website of Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 29th October 2025. Post Incorporation, ACPL has become a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

