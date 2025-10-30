Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

Canara Bank rallied 3.22% to Rs 132.90 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 18.92% to Rs 4,773.96 crore on 11.17% increase in total income to Rs 35,597.73 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 15.39% YoY to Rs 6,233.96 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.87% to Rs 9,141 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 9,315 crore in Q2 FY25.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 13,94,999 crore as on 30th September 2025, registering the growth of 12.62% compared with Rs 12,38,713 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Domestic advances rose 13.34% to Rs 10,81,428 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 9,54,149 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved at 2.35% as on 30th Sept 2025 down from 2.69% as at 30th June 2025 and 3.73% as on 30th Sept 2024. Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.54% as on 30th Sept 2025 down from 0.63% as on 30th June 2025 and 0.99% as on 30th Sept 2024. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood to 93.59% as on 30th Sept 2025 against 93.17% as at 30th June 2025, and 90.89% as at 30th Sept 2024. CRAR stood at 16.20% as on 30th Sept 2025. Out of which CET1 stood at 12.21%, Tier-I was at 14.28% and Tier-II stood 1.92%.