Sansera Engg board approves raising funds upto Rs 1,200 cr

Sansera Engineering informed that its board has approved raising of funds of upto Rs 1,200 crore in one or more tranches through qualified institutions placements (QIP), or any other method.

The company may issue equity shares and / or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and / or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or/a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, (QIP), or any other method, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Sansera Engineering is primarily engaged in the machining of precision engine forged components for the automotive (2Ws and 4Ws) and non-automotive sectors (aerospace, agriculture). The company also manufactures connecting rods for medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

