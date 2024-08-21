Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 165.27 crore

Net profit of Shri Venkatesh Refineries rose 4.35% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 165.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.27152.84 8 OPM %4.664.93 -PBDT5.174.98 4 PBT4.844.73 2 NP3.603.45 4

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

