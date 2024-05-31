Sunteck Realty posts PAT of Rs 101 crore in Q4; board OKs Rs 2,250 crore fund raise proposal

Sunteck Realty has reported a net profit of Rs 101 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue jumped to Rs 427 crore in Q4 March 2024 from Rs 49 crore in Q4 March 2023.

EBITDA for Q4 FY24 was Rs 153 crore with a margin of 36%. The company had recorded a negative EBITDA of Rs 9 crore in the same period last year.

The companys pre-sales and collections for the fourth quarter of FY24 were Rs 678 crore (up _ % YoY) and Rs 296 crore (down _ % YoY), respectively.

For FY24, Sunteck Realty has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 71 crore and Rs 565 crore, respectively. The real estate developer had recorded a net profit of Rs 1 crore and revenue of Rs 362 crore in FY23.

The board of Sunteck Realty has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,250 crore via issue of equity and debt securities.

The company will raise Rs 1,500 crore through issue of non-convertible debt on a private placement basis in one or more tranches. It will also raise Rs 750 crore by way of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity, post the approval of shareholders.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real‐estate developers. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

The scrip shed 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 474.70 on the BSE.

