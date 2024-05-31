Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Venus Remedies Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd and Excel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2024.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd soared 15.80% to Rs 745 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 55891 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2541 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd spiked 14.91% to Rs 10560.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 131 shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd surged 13.37% to Rs 326.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2535 shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd gained 11.56% to Rs 92.94. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3159 shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd added 11.41% to Rs 1103.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2994 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

