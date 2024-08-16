Sunteck Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 348.18% to Rs 316.28 crore

Net profit of Sunteck Realty reported to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 348.18% to Rs 316.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.316.2870.579.92-11.5933.19-7.6629.82-9.4422.78-6.74

