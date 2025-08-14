LKP Finance standalone net profit declines 64.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.75% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance declined 64.23% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 46.75% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.8020.2885.3795.669.1918.448.3618.434.7013.14

