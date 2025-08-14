Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.20% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.20% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.230.8940.6511.24-0.39-0.37-0.41-0.40-0.41-0.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News