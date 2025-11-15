Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 59.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 59.09% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.045.280.852.650.230.630.080.490.180.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News