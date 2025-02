Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 85.71% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.414.11-1.13-0.490.422.540.272.390.392.73

