Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -32.89 crore

Net loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 39.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -32.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.-32.8959.08114.1796.85-37.7857.08-37.8956.98-39.9440.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News