Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -32.89 crore

Net loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 39.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -32.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-32.8959.08 PL OPM %114.1796.85 -PBDT-37.7857.08 PL PBT-37.8956.98 PL NP-39.9440.97 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.98 crore in the December 2024 quarter

RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dangee Dums reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Jute Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story