Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TTL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net Loss of TTL Enterprises reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.38% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 229.17% to Rs 38.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.342.47 -5 38.4811.69 229 OPM %-25.64-22.67 -0.444.02 - PBDT-0.60-0.56 -7 0.170.47 -64 PBT-0.60-0.56 -7 0.170.47 -64 NP-0.43-0.44 2 0.350.32 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty near 22,350 mark

Stock alert: Abbott India, Mahanagar Gas, Paytm, Brigade Enterprises

ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

Nifty slides below 22,200; media shares in demand

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Ceeta Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story