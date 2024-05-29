Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 137.47% to Rs 8.62 croreNet profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.47% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 157.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.46% to Rs 25.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
