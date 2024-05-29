Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 137.47% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 109.09% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 137.47% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.46% to Rs 25.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.623.63 137 25.8512.11 113 OPM %49.3055.65 -48.5553.84 - PBDT1.350.53 155 3.401.76 93 PBT0.500.05 900 0.600.50 20 NP0.460.22 109 0.670.26 158

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

