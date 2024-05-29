Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parker Agrochem Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Parker Agrochem Exports reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.62% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.681.38 -51 5.464.31 27 OPM %-42.6563.77 -22.3416.94 - PBDT-0.290.87 PL 1.210.75 61 PBT-0.391.11 PL 1.020.65 57 NP-0.341.11 PL 1.070.65 65

