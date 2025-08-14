Veronica Production standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 943.75% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Veronica Production rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 943.75% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.670.164.1918.750.070.030.070.030.070.02

