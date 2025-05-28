Suprajit Engg slides after Q4 PAT drop 54% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Suprajit Engineering declined 2.49% to Rs 427.70 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 53.94% to Rs 27.24 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 59.15 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations grew by 11.97% to Rs 876.92 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 783.12 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax dropped 31.65% year on year to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit fell 21.10% to Rs 54.46 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 69.03 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 435.17 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.41% year on year (YoY).

On a full year basis, the company reported a 40.65% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.27 crore on 13.15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,276.95 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Suprajit Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing of auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles and caters to both domestic and international markets.

