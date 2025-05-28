Bosch posts PAT of Rs 554 crore in Q4; board OKs dividend of Rs 512/share

Bosch has reported 1.9% fall in net profit to Rs 553.7 crore despite a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,910.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The company stated that the reduction in PAT is mainly on account of tax adjustments of earlier years and one-time exceptional items in PY.

The growth in revenue was driven by growth in power solutions by 16.9%, mobility aftermarket business by 7.9%, 2-wheeler powersports by 21.4%.

EBITDA improved by 16.1% to Rs 646.9 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 557.2 crore in Q4 FY24.

The absolute growth in EBITDA is mainly driven by revenue growth and improvement in material cost.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 778 crore in quarter four of FY 202425, which is an increase of 17.8% over the same quarter of previous year.

For FY25, Bosch has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,013 crore (down 19.2% YoY) and total revenue from operations of Rs 18,087 crore (up 8.1% YoY).

Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch Group in India, and managing director, Bosch, said: Amid a challenging business environment, we concluded FY24-25 with strong revenue growth and increased sales across businesses.

Sustained demand in the off-highway and passenger car segments contributed to our performance this quarter. This development reflects our agility in adapting to dynamic market needs and our continuous focus on customer centricity.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 512 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

In a strategic decision, Bosch has announced its decision to divest its 6.97% shareholding in Nivaata Systems, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (Routematic).

Bosch had invested in 2020 in Routematic with an aim to expand its digital offering in the office commute landscape. The goals of the investment have since been achieved by Bosch.

Bosch in India is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies and Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India.

