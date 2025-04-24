Supreme Inds Q4 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 294 cr; declares dividend of Rs 24/sh

Supreme Industries' consolidated net profit slipped 17.16% to Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 354.82 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Despite the profit dip, the company witnessed a marginal increase in revenue from operations, which rose by 0.64% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 3,027.07 crore for the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q4 FY25 was Rs 367.15 crore, reflecting a decrease of 20.97% YoY. Operating profit also fell 15.50% YoY to Rs 449.03 crore, resulting in a decline in operating profit margin to 14.77%, down from 17.56% in Q4 FY24.

However, Supreme Industries recorded a robust performance in its value-added products segment, with turnover increasing by 8% YoY to Rs 4,060 crore, up from Rs 3,748 crore in the previous year.

As of 31st March 2025, the company reported a cash surplus of Rs 944 crore, compared to Rs 1,178 crore as of the previous year-end.

Supreme Industries has committed a capital expenditure (capex) of approximately Rs 1,100 crore. This includes carry-forward commitments and the acquisition of Wavins building and infrastructure business in India. The entire capex will be funded through internal accruals.

M. P. Taparia, managing director of Supreme Industries, said, The year ended with normal business across all segments for the company, except the Plastic Pipe System business, primarily due to much lower spending by the central and state governments on infrastructure compared to FY 2023-24, unseasonal rainfall in several parts of the country, and the highly volatile situation in PVC resin prices, the primary raw material used by the company.

The prices of this raw material changed 14 times since July 2024, which severely impacted the plastic piping industry. Despite the uncertain global situation, our countrys economy is poised for high growth in the current year.

The company remains focused on expanding its piping systems portfolio from 45 to 50, launching five new applications, and boosting production efficiency through its eight HDPE pipe and tank facilities. It also plans to add 75 new products to its electrofusion fittings line and cross the 1,000 SKU mark in its bathroom fittings division, which grew by 100% last year.

With the capex incurred during the year, the total installed capacity of the plastic piping system business reached approximately 870,000 MT per annum as of 31st March 2025, up from 740,000 MT per annum as of 31st March 2024. The company expects this capacity to reach one million MT by the end of FY 2025-26. A key launch in FY26 will be the PP Silent Pipe System, developed under a technical license from Austrias Poloplast, which is set for a June debut.

Supreme Industries has declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of Rs 2 each, to be paid on or after 8 July 2025, bringing the total dividend for FY25 to Rs 34 per share, or 1,700% of the face value. The record date for the final dividend is 27th June 2025. However, for shares held in electronic form, the record date will be 20th June 2025.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.

Shares of Supreme Industries shed 0.32% to Rs 3,511.15 on the BSE.

