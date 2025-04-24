Syngene International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nava Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2025.

Nava Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and Can Fin Homes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2025.

Syngene International Ltd lost 13.07% to Rs 652 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16486 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd tumbled 4.70% to Rs 470.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37641 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34596 shares in the past one month.

360 ONE WAM Ltd crashed 4.30% to Rs 1015.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68845 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd fell 4.26% to Rs 1231.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd plummeted 4.26% to Rs 713. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20594 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News