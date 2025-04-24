Servotech Renewable gains on securing 4.1 MW rooftop solar order from East Coast Railway

Servotech Renewable Power System added 1.17% to Rs 130.82 after the company secured a 4.1 megawatt (MW) on-grid rooftop solar order from the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Under the scope of this contract, Servotech will undertake the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of rooftop on-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) plants of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Waltair Division.

This initiative is part of Indian Railways broader mission to integrate renewable energy into its infrastructure and reduce its carbon footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable transportation.

The company said this win further strengthens Servotechs growing portfolio in the public sector and showcases its capability to execute large-scale solar projects with high-quality standards and efficiency.

Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Renewable Power System, commented, We are delighted to have been awarded this significant 4.1 MW rooftop solar project by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway. This order reaffirms Servotechs position as a trusted partner in Indias renewable energy landscape. We are committed to delivering best-in-class solar solutions and are proud to support Indian Railways in its journey towards cleaner and greener operations.

Servotech Renewable Power System develops tech-enabled EV charging solutions. The company offers an extensive range of AC and DC chargers that are compatible with different electric vehicles and serve multiple applications, such as commercial and domestic.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose to Rs 216.30 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 52.01 crore in Q3 FY24.

