Zaggle Prepaid hits record high after inking pact with HDFC Bank

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 551.10 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with HDFC Bank (HDFC).

According to the regulatory filing, the agreement involves offering HDFC credit cards bundled with Zaggle software to corporate customers across various industries. The strategic alliance will be executed over a three-year period.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 551.10 in intraday today.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.73% to Rs 1,870 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

