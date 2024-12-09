UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024 : The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will likely release the IAS Main 2024 results this week. The UPSC IAS Mains result date and time have not yet been officially announced, but it is anticipated soon. On the official websites, candidates who took the exam can view their UPSC IAS Main results. Since the UPSC IAS Main result 2024 is published as a PDF, no login credentials are needed to access them.

Those who pass the Mains exam will be asked to participate in a round of interviews and personality tests. It is anticipated that this will take place in January 2025. The CSE mains UPSC exam took place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29 this year. Prelims, mains, and interviews are the three stages of the UPSC IAS exam. This year, the exam will be held to fill around 1056 positions across the country. UPSC Mains Result 2024 Date Expected to be this Week.

UPSC Mains Result 2024: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the Civil Services (Main) Examination Result, 2024

Step 3: On the next page, press on UPSC Mains Result 2024 PDF

Step 4: A PDF file with the roll numbers of qualified candidates will showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download UPSC IAS Main result and save it for later.

UPSC Mains Result 2024: What next?

Considered one of the most difficult exams in the world, the UPSC exam involves multiple stages; after going through the Mains exam, the candidates must pass the personality test and interview. The UPSC interview is worth 275 marks. Minimum qualifying marks are not necessary to qualify. However, passing it is required in order to be hired by the UPSC in central departments.

UPSC Mains Result 2024: Helpline

You can report any errors in the UPSC Mains Result 2024 by emailing csm-upsc@nic.in, calling the helpline at 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543, or faxing at 011-23387310, 011-23384472.