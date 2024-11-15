Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 109.09 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 87.68% to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 109.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales109.09103.46 5 OPM %58.1561.03 -PBDT44.9123.70 89 PBT43.7222.88 91 NP31.8316.96 88

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

