Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 87.68% to Rs 31.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 109.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 103.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.109.09103.4658.1561.0344.9123.7043.7222.8831.8316.96

